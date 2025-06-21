UFC Fight Night: winner of featherweight main card bout between fighters from Tajikistan and Austria determined (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. One of the year’s most anticipated sporting events, UFC Fight Night, is underway in Baku.

On the main card, featherweights Muhammad Naimov (12-3-0) of Tajikistan and Bogdan Grad (15-2-0) of Austria went head-to-head.

Naimov secured the victory, earning a big win for Tajikistan.

This is the first time UFC Fight Night is being held in Baku. The event, taking place on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, features 12 bouts in total—six on the prelims and six on the main card.

The main event of the night is a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree. In the co-main event, Azerbaijan’s Rafael Fiziev faces Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight bout. Azerbaijani fighters Nazim Sadykhov and Tofiq Musayev will also step into the octagon to take on Brazil’s Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai, respectively.