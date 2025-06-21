Baku metro extends hours for "UFC Fight Night" at Crystal Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. In connection with the "UFC Fight Night" tournament taking place at Baku Crystal Hall, the Baku Metro will adjust its operating schedule, Trend reports.

On the night of June 21–22, train service will be extended by two hours, with all station entrances remaining open until 02:00 to ensure that spectators can return home conveniently after the event.

Enhanced security measures will also be implemented at the Sahil and Icherisheher stations, which are located near the arena.

The evening’s main event will feature a high-profile clash between former light heavyweight champion Jamaal Hill and former title contender Khalil Rountree. The co-main event will see Azerbaijani lightweight Rafael Fiziev face off against Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes.

Other Azerbaijani fighters will also step into the octagon: Nazim Sadykhov will take on Brazilian Nicolas Motta, while Tofik Musayev is set to battle Kyrgyzstani fighter Miktybek Orolbay.