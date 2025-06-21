Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel reports new missile strike from Iran

Iran Materials 21 June 2025 04:36 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Israeli military has reported a new missile strike launched from Iranian territory, Trend reports.

During the attack, residents were ordered to take immediate shelter, with air raid sirens sounding in multiple areas, including Tel Aviv, where explosions were heard.

Following the incident, the Israeli army announced that the threat had passed and civilians were permitted to leave their shelters.

While there has been no official statement regarding casualties or damage, Israel’s Ynet news portal reported that approximately five rockets were fired, with one striking a building in central Israel.

