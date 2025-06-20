Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Politics

Iran strikes Israeli military installations in latest phase of operation

Politics Materials 20 June 2025 20:47 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Iran has launched missile strikes targeting several Israeli military sites, including the Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated, Trend reports.

The attacks were carried out during the 17th phase of Operation True Promise III and hit military complexes, defense facilities, command centers, companies supporting Israeli military operations, and strategic targets, including Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more