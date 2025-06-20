Investigative commission on April battles established over Armenian armed forces’ action - Bako Sahakyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. On June 20, the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court examined a document confirming the participation of defendant Bako Sahakyan in a meeting of the investigative commission established by the Armenian National Assembly regarding the April battles, Trend reports.

Responding to questions from the state prosecutor, the defendant confirmed the evidence. He stated that an investigative commission had been established in Armenia following the April battles, with Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Armenian Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Issues, serving as the commission’s chair.

“The commission heard reports from both military personnel and civilians. I was invited to attend its meetings, but they did not have the authority to compel me,” Sahakyan said.

He noted that he had provided detailed answers to the commission’s inquiries.

When asked why the Armenian National Assembly had decided to establish the commission, Sahakyan responded: “There was nothing extraordinary about the establishment of an investigative commission, as the matter concerned an operation conducted by the Armenian armed forces.”

The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of numerous grave crimes - including aggression, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses - will continue on June 21. These charges stem from Armenia’s military aggression and encompass crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes.