Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund office to open in Baku - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ An office of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund will be opened in Baku in the near future, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the III Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister indicated that at present, the governance of the fund, with an initial capitalization of $500 million, is situated in Tashkent.



In his assessment, leveraging the proactive engagement of entrepreneurs, particularly those present at the forum, is anticipated to facilitate the most expedient and efficacious allocation of the aforementioned capital.

Jabbarov also recalled the creation of the Trade Mission of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, which will become a key tool for promoting exports, developing investment cooperation, establishing direct business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries, and implementing joint cooperation projects in the region.

