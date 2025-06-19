President of Uzbekistan visits Batu Export to highlight agricultural export potential

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 19. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Batu Export, a modern enterprise located in the Parkent district of the Tashkent region, established with a $15 million investment, Trend reports.

The enterprise processes up to 5,000 tons of fruits and vegetables annually, utilizing raw materials sourced from the Tashkent, Samarkand, and Fergana regions, as well as from neighboring Afghanistan.

Equipped with advanced machinery imported from Japan, Germany, Belgium, and China, the facility maintains high product quality and competitiveness in international markets. It currently employs 180 full-time workers, with the average monthly salary reaching 7 million Uzbek soums (approximately $640).

The company exports its products to countries across the CIS, the European Union, and the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, President Mirziyoyev inspected the production process and engaged with the staff. The Parkent district is recognized for its significant potential in fruit and vegetable cultivation, and with the adoption of modern technologies, there are strong prospects for expanding exports of fresh and dried fruits to global markets.

The facility showcased agricultural commodities strategically aligned for export from the Tashkent region. In the preceding fiscal year, the region facilitated the exportation of horticultural commodities, specifically fruits and vegetables, aggregating a valuation of $130 million. Notwithstanding the advantageous environmental parameters and substantial latent potential, this metric is deemed suboptimal relative to the region's operational capacity.



To catalyze export expansion, enterprises leverage a spectrum of seven distinct financial support mechanisms alongside a triad of tax incentives and preferential treatments. At present, there are 175 operational entities engaged in the processing of fruits and vegetables within the Tashkent region, with processing throughput exhibiting a consistent upward trajectory. An exponential surge in export throughput is projected for the current fiscal year.

