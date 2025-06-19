Power substation launched in Kyrgyz Jalal-Abad to support China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A new 110/35 kV Kok-Art substation in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan, has been launched to provide power for the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway construction. Built by the China Railway Construction Corporation and completed ahead of schedule, the substation connects to the regional grid via two 35 kV transmission lines.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register