Kazakhstani wheat reaches Vietnam through efficient multimodal route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. A transit container train carrying high-quality Kazakhstani wheat has arrived at the Chinese port of Lianyungang, marking the first of eight grain shipments destined for Vietnam, Trend reports.

The train consists of 62 containers with a total weight of 1,700 tons. After being loaded onto sea vessels, the wheat will be delivered to the Vietnamese port of Haiphong. The shipments utilized a “green corridor” for expedited customs and port procedures.

Ge Hengxue, Director General of the China-Kazakhstan Logistics Cooperation Base, stated that this approach improved cargo release efficiency at the port by 70 percent, enhancing the quality and speed of Kazakh wheat exports to Southeast Asia.

The first grain batch was formed at Akmola region grain receiving enterprises. In total, about 15,000 tons of food wheat are planned for export to Vietnam.

Asylkhan Dzhuvashev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Food Corporation, emphasized that the new logistics routes open access to promising distant markets, boosting Kazakhstan’s export potential.

Since early 2025, the Food Corporation has shipped 196,000 tons of grain abroad, mainly to North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Iran.