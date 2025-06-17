Azerbaijani, British FMs discuss Israeli-Iranian conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries, the current regional situation as a result of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, as well as the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The British Minister thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the letter of condolences sent in connection with the death of British citizens in the crash of the Air India passenger plane near the city of Ahmedabad.

The parties expressed serious concern about the security situation in the region as a result of the Israeli-Iranian conflict and stressed the importance of continuing contacts and negotiations through diplomatic channels in order to prevent further escalation of the situation.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.