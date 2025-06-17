Azerbaijani oil price experiences downturn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 16 decreased by $1.85 (2.38 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $75.79 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.93 (2.53 percent) to $74.46 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decline of $1.98 (3.19 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $60.01 per barrel.



The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, decreased by $1.56, or 2.07 percent from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $73.63 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

