Azerbaijan and OPEC Fund for Int'l Development sign Partnership Framework Document (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has visited Vienna, Austria, to participate in the OPEC Fund for International Development Forum, Trend reports via the ministry.

A number of meetings were held within the framework of the visit.

Jabbarov met with Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is part of the Arab Coordination Group.

The meeting emphasized the expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The UAE's capital infusion into Azerbaijan's renewable energy domain, alongside the fund's backing for infrastructural initiatives within our territory, was duly acknowledged. Data was disseminated regarding the economic viability of our nation and the conducive commercial landscape.



The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of collaborative dynamics pertaining to energy, infrastructure, innovation, and ancillary domains.



The discourse encompassed the fund's strategic investment avenues within high-priority sectors of our nation.

During the meeting with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, it was noted that successful cooperation with the institutions included in the group was carried out.

An effective partnership with the Bank was noted in terms of sustainable growth and infrastructure construction. Information was provided on the economic reforms and priorities implemented in Azerbaijan. Views were exchanged on the expansion of joint activities, development in the private sector of our country, holding the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Azerbaijan in 2026, and other issues on the agenda.

During the meeting with the President of the OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, it was noted that mutual relations contribute to the diversification of the energy sector of our country.

Opportunities for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure, and technical assistance were assessed.

Within the framework of the meeting, a Country Partnership Framework Document was signed between the Ministry of Economy and the OPEC Fund for International Development on areas of cooperation.

The document, covering the years 2025-2030, envisages supporting public and private sector projects in industry, renewable energy, transport, infrastructure, and other areas. The initiatives to be implemented within the framework of the document are important in terms of climate financing and inclusive growth, as well as the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel