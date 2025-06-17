Azerbaijan spotlights demining of another village in Aghdam district

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 17. Khachindarband village of the Aghdam district is cleaned from mines, Alakbar Alakbarov, a staff member of the special risk rescue service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

He noted that after the end of the Second Karabakh War, along with other structures engaged in demining in liberated territories, a part of the special mission of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was involved in this work.

"The work involves personnel who are allowed to perform it only after passing the appropriate courses and obtaining certificates. Specially trained dogs are also actively used in our work, which, together with dog handlers, provide significant assistance in the search for mines and explosive devices," Alakbarov added.

