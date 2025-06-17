Chinese investor backs major agro-processing initiative in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Kazakhstan's Turkestan region will host a new plant for deep processing of agricultural products with private investment from China's Qingdao Wanlin Food Co, Ltd. for $90 million, Trend reports.

The announcement followed a meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Qingdao Wanlin Food Chairman Li Yantao, in which the parties discussed investment plans and long-term cooperation.

The project will produce up to 50,000 tons of dehydrated vegetables annually and create around 300 jobs. It is part of a broader plan to develop a 70-hectare industrial park in three phases, attracting at least 15 Chinese partner companies.

In preparation for the first phase, the investor has already leased production space in the Turkestan Industrial Zone, with equipment installation scheduled and commissioning planned for July 2025. Future expansion includes new facilities for carrot and garlic processing in other regions of Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the importance of agro-industrial development for the country’s economy.

“We have increased the sown area for vegetables and gourds to 222,000 hectares this year. Kazakhstan is interested in long-term strategic partnerships, including research, investment in agri-education, and export logistics,” he said.

The relevant structures are instructed to finalize an investment agreement within two weeks.

The sides confirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation in agro-processing and food production.