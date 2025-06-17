Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA reports possible compatriots among casualties in Iran, Israel

Politics Materials 17 June 2025 12:01 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijani embassies and consulates have not received information about Azerbaijani citizens among those killed and injured in the mutual airstrikes by Israel and Iran in both countries, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Trend.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

