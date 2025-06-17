Kazakhstan reports upward shift in deposit and corporate loan rates

Kazakhstan’s money market rates remained within the base rate corridor between February and April 2025, reflecting the impact of monetary policy adjustments made by the National Bank. In March, short-term rates rose following the National Bank’s decision to increase the base rate, with the average spread between the TONIA rate and the base rate reaching minus 0.5 percentage points.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register