Israel strikes command centers of Quds Force in Tehran - IDF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) precisely struck command centers belonging to the Quds Force of the IRGC and the Iranian military, the IDF said in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

The IDF asserts that the Quds Force, a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is in the business of sending fighters overseas and putting their money where their mouth is by directly funding groups like Hezbollah.

A graphic image posted by the IDF shows that strikes were carried out on ten different locations.