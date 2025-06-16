Israel strikes command centers of Quds Force in Tehran - IDF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Israeli Defense
Force (IDF) precisely struck command centers belonging to the Quds
Force of the IRGC and the Iranian military, the IDF said in a post
on its official X page, Trend reports.
The IDF asserts that the Quds Force, a branch of the Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is in the business of sending
fighters overseas and putting their money where their mouth is by
directly funding groups like Hezbollah.
A graphic image posted by the IDF shows that strikes were
carried out on ten different locations.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June
13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the
dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC
Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central
Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force
Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several
high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack,
firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel
Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties
and extensive damage.