BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. On June 14, American billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the activation of the Starlink satellite internet service in Iran, Trend reports.

"Beam signals are active," Musk wrote on social platform X, responding to a user's question about the possibility of enabling Starlink for Iranian citizens.

The Starlink satellite internet system is particularly noteworthy for its capacity to provide internet access in regions facing restrictions or limited connectivity.