4 critical buildings at Esfahan nuclear site damaged - IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. 4 critical buildings at Esfahan nuclear site were damaged in yesterday’s attack, IAEA wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"Based on info available to IAEA, 4 critical buildings at Esfahan nuclear site were damaged in yesterday’s attack, including the Uranium Conversion Facility and the Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant.

As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected," the post said.

Yesterday the Israeli Air Force launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency.

As a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.