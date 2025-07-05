Montenegro strengthens ties with EIB via host country agreement

Photo: EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a Host Country Agreement with Montenegro, marking a key step in strengthening bilateral cooperation. Alongside the agreement, a 20.3 million euros package was approved to support the renovation and digitalisation of Montenegro’s schools, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to the country’s education system and EU integration path.

