Tajikistan’s fixed capital investment climbs in first half of 2025
Fixed capital investment in Tajikistan saw steady growth in the first five months of 2025, while residential construction activity declined compared to the same period last year. Most investments were concentrated in the Districts of Republican Subordination and the capital, Dushanbe.
