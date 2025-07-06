Tajikistan increases fixed capital investment in energy and transport infrastructure

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tajikistan recorded steady growth in fixed capital investments during the first five months of 2025, particularly in the energy, transport, and communications sectors. Investment levels rose compared to the same period last year, with the Districts of Republican Subordination and Dushanbe receiving the largest regional shares.

