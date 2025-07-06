Azerbaijan tallies trade turnover via new generation cash registers

Photo: Azertaj

As of now, a total of 107,001 new-generation cash registers have been installed across Azerbaijan, according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. From January through June 2025, these systems recorded a turnover of 12.7 billion manat ($7.47 billion), marking an 11.5 percent increase—1.3 billion manat ($760 million)—compared to the same period in 2024.

