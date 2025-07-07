Kyrgyzstan’s transformer industry expands, reaching EAEU and global buyers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Kyrgyzstan is expanding its export of electrical transformers to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries and beyond.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistical Committee indicates that the country exported a total of 4,450 electrical transformers during the first four months of 2025. The main destinations were member states of the EAEU, particularly Russia and Kazakhstan.

Russia emerged as the primary importer, receiving 4,054 transformers. Kazakhstan followed with 213 units. Notably, Kyrgyz-made equipment also reached markets outside the region, including 60 units to the UAE, 50 to Uzbekistan, 33 to Hong Kong (China), and 32 to Iceland. Smaller shipments were made to Turkey, Poland, and Belarus.

Officials note that the geography of exports demonstrates growing interest in Kyrgyz industrial products and confirms their competitiveness in international markets.