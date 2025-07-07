Barcelona hosts presentation of "Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet" book organized by NARGIS magazine (PHOTO)

NARGIS Magazine hosted a special evening at the historic Palau Dalmases in Barcelona to present the book "Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet" — a unique project that brings Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage to life through language, illustration, and storytelling. Following successful presentations in Rabat, Doha, Berlin, and other cities, Barcelona became another vibrant stop in the book’s international cultural journey.

The event brought together a diverse audience, including representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain, leading Spanish media, cultural figures, students, young professionals, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Catalonia. Fuad Muradov, the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressed the guests with a welcoming speech.

"Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet" takes readers on a journey through the Azerbaijani alphabet, with each letter unlocking part of the country’s cultural identity — from ancient architecture and traditional crafts to folklore and prominent historical figures. The book is designed for both children and adults who wish to explore Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage.

The project was conceived and led by Ulviyya Mahmud, Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS Magazine, widely known for her international efforts to promote Azerbaijani culture. Since its launch in 2019, the project has reached numerous countries and has been translated into several languages.

Guests enjoyed a rich and immersive programme: an art installation titled "Welcome to Baku" by artist Rashad Alakbarov; a screening of the animated documentary "History in Letters" (produced and directed by Meran Ismailsoy, written by Agamehti Abidov, with animation by Kenan Sheykhzamanli and Nargiz Heydar); a display of traditional Azerbaijani costumes from various regions; tastings of national cuisine; and a musical performance by Etibar Asadli and Shahriyar Imanov, whose music added a special atmosphere to the evening. A symbolic highlight of the event was a crystal sculpture by Teymur Garibov, on which the book was presented — a poetic metaphor of purity, culture, and timeless values. The book’s illustrations were created by renowned Azerbaijani artist Orkhan Huseynov.

The event was supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Spain and the Azerbaijani House in Barcelona (Casa Azerbaiyán en Barcelona), representing the Azerbaijani community in Catalonia.