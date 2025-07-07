Azerbaijan explores foreign policy and diplomacy amid global shifts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The first panel discussion themed "Foreign policy and multilateral diplomacy in a changing world order" of the 9th meeting of heads of diplomatic services on the topic "Azerbaijan's foreign policy after the restoration of sovereignty: priorities and challenges" was held with the participation of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov and Yalchin Rafiyev as keynote speakers, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The panel weighed up the priorities created by the realities of the post-conflict period in Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the status of the normalization process and current challenges, security issues that may affect the country amid regional and international threats, and the current challenges and opportunities for action within multilateral platforms.