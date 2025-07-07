Yelo Invest introduces the limit order feature

Investing is one of the most modern ways to earn additional income. However, keeping up with the pace of the market, catching the most favorable price, and making timely decisions isn’t always easy. At Yelo Bank, we’ve added the limit order feature to our Yelo Invest service to make your investment experience even more convenient and professional.



What is a limit order?



Previously, investors could buy and sell stocks and ETFs only during market hours and at the current price. With the new feature, you can now set the price at which you want to buy or sell. Once the stock or ETF reaches your specified price, the system automatically executes the transaction. This means you don’t need to constantly monitor the market or worry about missing price changes — you make the decision, and the system takes care of the execution.



What’s more, the limit order feature gives you more time to trade — up to 16 hours a day:

• Pre-market: 12:00–17:30

• Market hours: 17:30–00:00

• Post-market: 00:00–04:00

With Yelo Invest, you now have more control over your investments, more convenience, and more opportunities. Download the Yelo App today and start using Yelo Invest to grow your income: https://bit.ly/44kUcc0.



The Yelo Invest service is provided in partnership with “Unicapital Investment Company” OJSC (license number 087910).



