Kazakhstan’s Aktobe industrial zone sees strong dev’t momentum in 1H2025
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region
With 90 percent built, Kazakhstan's Aktobe Industrial Zone attracted 10.7 billion tenge ($20.3 million) in investment in the first half of 2025. Capital Plast KZ and EcoMix are new building and packaging initiatives that use advanced production methods. The zone has invested 31.85 billion tenge ($60.5 million) in 17 projects, producing 634 jobs.
