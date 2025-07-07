Turkmenistan launches IMPEROL motor oil production in its Lebap region

Turkmenistan’s Asuda akym has launched production of motor oils under the IMPEROL brand in Lebap, with a planned annual output of 20,000 tons. The products, based on raw materials from the Turkmenbashi refinery, are aimed at domestic and regional markets.

