Kyrgyzstan set to participate in conference of landlocked countries in Turkmenistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 7. Kyrgyzstan plans to participate in the Third Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), scheduled for August 5–8 in Turkmenistan's Avaza city, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The planned delegation's visit was discussed during a phone call held between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Turkmen Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov. Both sides emphasized the importance of a successful conference in advancing LLDC interests, enhancing regional cooperation, and promoting sustainable development.

During the conversation, officials also exchanged views on broader multilateral cooperation and regional and international agendas. They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.

Meanwhile, data from the Kyrgyz State Statistical Committee shows that trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan fell by 16.7 percent year-on-year to $28.27 million in the period from January through April 2025.