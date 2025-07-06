Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has extended his condolences to Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, Trend reports.

“I was deeply saddened by the news that five of the 19 Turkish servicemen who suffered methane poisoning in a cave on July 6 have died. They were conducting search operations to recover the body of a Turkish Armed Forces officer killed by terrorists on May 28, 2022, during operational activities in the area of the ‘Pence-Kilit’ anti-terror operation.

Your pain is our pain. We stand firmly with the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in their decisive fight against terrorism and support you with all our strength.

I pray to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of the fallen heroic Turkish soldiers in peace. We share the grief of their loved ones and express our deepest condolences to their families. May Allah grant a speedy recovery to those servicemen currently receiving treatment,” Hasanov said in his message.