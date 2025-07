BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The European Youth Judo Cup, held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, has come to a close, Trend reports.

On the second and final day of the competition, Azerbaijani national team member Davud Namazli, competing in the under-100 kg weight category, secured a silver medal, finishing second on the podium.

A total of 428 judokas from 32 countries participated in the tournament.