Azerbaijan takes second place at U20 European Wrestling Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The European Freestyle Wrestling Championships for U20 athletes has concluded in Caorle, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani national team delivered a strong performance, earning a total of five medals: one gold, two silver, and two bronze. With 133 points, Azerbaijan secured second place in the overall team standings.

Georgia claimed the team title with 164 points, while Ukraine finished third with 81 points.

Under the leadership of head coach Arif Abdullayev and coaches Rovshan Gadzhiev and Ashraf Aliyev, Vasif Bagirov (57 kg) captured the gold medal for Azerbaijan. Silver medals were won by Muradkhan Omarov (79 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg), while Omar Gulmamedov (74 kg) and Anar Jafarli (92 kg) took bronze.