Azerbaijan, UNESCAP chart path to co-op development avenues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), on the sidelines of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry.

The convening centered on the prevailing status and future trajectories of collaborative synergies between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP.



The Executive Secretary of UNESCAP articulated her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the Summit and acknowledged Azerbaijan's proactive initiative to convene the 82nd session of UNESCAP in 2026.

The meeting emphasized Azerbaijan’s growing role in the region and on international platforms, as well as the country’s contributions to the UN mission, including the successful hosting and productive chairmanship of the Summit marking the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in 2023 and the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29). These achievements were recalled with satisfaction.

The parties conducted a comprehensive analysis of synergies for the execution of collaborative initiatives in the domains of climate adaptation and sustainable energy solutions, transportation networks, technological advancements, and digital transformation.

The meeting also exchanged views on other global developments and challenges of mutual concern.

