President of Kyrgyzstan suggests port privileges for landlocked ECO nations

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has suggested establishing preferential tariffs in seaports for landlocked countries, the head of state said during the 17th ECO summit, Trend's special correspondent sent to Khankendi reports.

"Within the framework of the ECO, we consider it appropriate to create preferential conditions for access to port infrastructure for landlocked countries. In particular, we can talk about establishing preferential tariffs for services for receiving, unloading, and storing cargo in seaports," he said.

According to him, the evolution of transportation and logistics synergies, encompassing the integration of digital innovations within the logistics framework, represents a pivotal domain of collaboration among the entities involved.

"It's necessary to promote active digitalization of cargo transportation processes, including along rail and road routes," the head of state added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel