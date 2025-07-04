Uzbekistan, AzerSun Holding explore partnership on agricultural projects
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan’s AzerSun Holding are deepening negotiations on joint projects in agriculture and food processing. During President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Baku, both sides identified key areas for cooperation, including modern technology adoption and investment in fruit and vegetable processing.
