Turkmenistan announces tender for cargo vessel construction under IsDB-funded project

Turkmenistan's Turkmendenizderyollary Agency has launched an international tender for the design, procurement, and construction management of two Ro-Ro rail ferries and one dry cargo vessel. This initiative is part of the Turkmenistan Marine Transport Development Project, co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the OPEC Fund.

