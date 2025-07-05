Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region boosts industry with new high-tech brick factory

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region has launched a modern brick production facility with a capacity to produce up to 36 million bricks annually. The $4.8 million factory, featuring advanced machinery from China, operates with a minimal staff of three, increasing to 15 during peak seasons.

