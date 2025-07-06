Uzbekistan sees sharp spike in air conditioner imports ahead of summer
Photo: Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency
Uzbekistan imported more than 130,000 air conditioners worth $37 million during the first five months of 2025. The increase in imports comes as demand for cooling systems rises across the country.
