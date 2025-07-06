Khankendi Congress Center blends modern design with national architectural traditions (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Khankendi Congress Center seamlessly combines modern design with national architectural traditions, Najaf Badalov, a representative of the Center, told journalists, Trend reports.

According to Badalov, the Congress Center, equipped with state-of-the-art technical facilities, occupies an area of 6,500 square meters.

“The Center features event halls that can accommodate 600 guests in a theatre-style setup and 350 guests in a banquet setup. It also includes meeting rooms, conference rooms, and various other multifunctional spaces. Combining modern elements with traditional national architecture, the Center offers extensive opportunities for hosting congresses, conferences, seminars, business meetings, and other events of both national and international significance,” he said.

Badalov noted that at the initial stage of its operation, the Congress Center provided permanent employment for 12 people.

“Eight of them are residents of Khankendi, Khojaly, Kalbajar, and other liberated territories. Distinguished by its modern functionality, the Congress Center is one of the key projects contributing to the socio-economic development of our liberated territories. Its establishment once again demonstrates that the projects implemented by the Azerbaijani state to revive these lands continue consistently and at a rapid pace,” he added.