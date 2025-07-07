Brazilian Embraer weighs opening regional aircraft maintenance hub in Kazakhstan
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
During a working visit to Brazil, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held talks with major Brazilian companies and industry leaders, including Embraer, Tramontina, Vale, and Marcopolo. Discussions focused on investment, joint projects, and expanding economic cooperation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy