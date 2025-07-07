Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The victims testified in the open court session on the criminal cases against the citizens of the Republic of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, who were accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and waging a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

