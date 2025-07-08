Azerbaijan sees revenue dip from gas exports to Türkiye

Azerbaijan imported 3.19 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Türkiye in the first four months of 2025. The cost of purchasing this gas volume was $894.9 million. Compared to the same period last year, exports to Türkiye increased by 4 million cubic meters (0.1%) in volume and $112.1 million (11.1%) in value.

