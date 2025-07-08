Azerbaijan rolls out water flow regulation plan for Gargarchay basin

Azerbaijan has launched preparatory work on a major water regulation project in the Gargarchay basin, with an estimated cost of 5.7 million manats ($3.3 million). The initiative aims to enhance water resource efficiency across key districts, including Shusha and Aghdam, and is currently in the feasibility study phase.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register