Azerbaijan rolls out water flow regulation plan for Gargarchay basin
Azerbaijan has launched preparatory work on a major water regulation project in the Gargarchay basin, with an estimated cost of 5.7 million manats ($3.3 million). The initiative aims to enhance water resource efficiency across key districts, including Shusha and Aghdam, and is currently in the feasibility study phase.
