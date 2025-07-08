Azerbaijan’s swift progress enriches media agenda - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan's rapid development, expansion of the construction process and strengthening of its leading positions in the world, in turn, enrich the media agenda, said Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov at the conference “Role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in media development”, Trend reports.

According to him, it also stimulates the media to build their work in accordance with the dynamic pace of the country's development.

Ismayilov noted that the improvement of professionalism of mass media and strengthening of their economic support are priorities of the information policy of the Azerbaijani state at all stages of development:

As outlined in the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the National Press of Azerbaijan”, the reforms started soon after our victory in the Second Karabakh War, including the adoption of the Law “On Mass Media”, were aimed at adapting media activities to the challenges of the digital era and improving the information environment of our country.

According to him, the introduction of tax privileges, the abolition of value added tax for newspapers and magazines, granting favorable mortgage loans to journalists, and other measures ensured continuity of the ongoing work to strengthen economic independence of information resources and improve social protection of journalists:

"Today, our mass media, being an active participant in Azerbaijan's progress and the process of building a modern society, have expanded their international ties and influence in the world information space, and increased their competitiveness.

The bright memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev will forever remain in the history of Azerbaijani press and in the hearts of Azerbaijani journalists, and Azerbaijani journalists will always remember this great personality with gratitude,'' he added.