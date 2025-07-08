Kazakhstan, ICAO deepen partnership with new aviation master plan for 2050
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of ICAO Council, visited Kazakhstan and met with Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev to discuss enhancing cooperation in civil aviation. They signed key documents including a joint declaration and a master plan for aviation development through 2050.
