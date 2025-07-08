Azerbaijan’s path to regional connectivity: strategic role of Lazurit Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Azerbaijan and Afghanistan press forward with discussions to expand the Lapis Lazuli trade route.

The corridor is regarded as one of the most promising alternative routes for Afghanistan’s foreign trade. This issue was a central focus during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. The Azerbaijani head of government affirmed that the country is ready to increase both exports to and imports from Afghanistan.

The Lapis Lazuli transport corridor, established through a multilateral agreement in 2018, connects Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The route begins at the northern Afghan ports of Aqina and Torghundi, runs through Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi port, crosses the Caspian Sea to Baku, and proceeds through Tbilisi and Batumi before reaching the Turkish cities of Kars and Istanbul. From there, it links to European markets.

The corridor offers one of the most cost-effective and efficient transit paths for moving goods from Afghanistan and across Asia to Europe.

The corridor aims to reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on Pakistan’s Karachi port, lower operational costs, remove trade barriers, and enhance regional cooperation. It is built upon the international Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) system, which facilitates smooth and secure cargo transportation across borders.

Afghanistan’s key export goods, including dried fruits, medicinal herbs, and minerals, are expected to reach international markets via this route. Azerbaijan, as a major transit hub along the corridor, plays a critical role in supporting this flow and seeks to deepen its economic ties with Afghanistan.

Overall, the Lapis Lazuli transport corridor between Baku and Kabul represents a strategic initiative to deepen regional economic integration and expand trade relations.

The Lapis Lazuli corridor also aligns with Azerbaijan’s strategic vision of becoming a regional transportation and logistics hub. The project contributes not only to national economic growth but also strengthens Baku’s geopolitical influence across the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

By attracting investment into port, rail, and logistics infrastructure, Azerbaijan is increasing its connectivity and export capacity. The corridor also positions the country more prominently within global trade networks by bridging Asian and European markets.

Reducing Afghanistan’s dependence on a single maritime outlet enhances regional trade security and provides Azerbaijan with a strategic edge. The country’s investment in digital infrastructure and advanced transport systems ensures the corridor’s efficiency and competitiveness.

The renewed focus on the Lapis Lazuli route is also reinforcing the potential of the Middle Corridor, a broader initiative aimed at cutting freight delivery times between Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan’s goal to increase the share of rail freight transport to 30 percent by 2053 is in line with these developments. While current freight volumes on the corridor approach 3 million tons, projections suggest that figure could surpass 10 million tons in the future.

