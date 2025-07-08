Uzbekistan unveils top bank card issuers for mid-2025

Uzbekistan’s bank card market continues to grow rapidly, with over 63 million cards issued by mid-2025. Leading banks like Xalq Bank, Agrobank, and Ipoteka Bank dominate the sector, while smaller banks hold a minimal share. This report provides the latest insights based on Central Bank data.

