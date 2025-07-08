EIA sees U.S. oil output slipping as prices and drilling slow
U.S. crude oil production is projected to decline slightly through the end of 2026, as falling prices and reduced drilling activity weigh on output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy