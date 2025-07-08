Azerbaijan's Garabagh University set to establish faculty of medicine and health sciences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ Starting from the new academic year, Azerbaijan's Garabagh University will launch its Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, a source in the university told Trend.

The faculty will offer a six-year program in "Medicine (General Medicine)" and a four-year program in "Nursing (Nursing Science)", developed with both local and international experts based on global best practices. The faculty will admit students to 70 spots for "Medicine (General Medicine)" and 30 spots for "Nursing (Nursing Science)".

The university stated that the faculty will implement a modern educational model that enables students to translate theoretical knowledge into practical skills. In addition, an integrated and interdisciplinary approach will be applied to encourage multidimensional thinking in healthcare.

The faculty will also provide students with various opportunities for scientific research and leadership development.

